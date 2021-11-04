TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she reveals what her husband did to her

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has revealed how her husband has been a source of strength to her during her trying times.

In a recent post, the dancer said she feels sad, angry and upset a lot, but her “amazing” husband would always stay by her side and assure her that things would get better.

She wrote;

“In my entire life, I have never fallen into depression. I feel sad, angry and upset a lot some days but that’s it.

The last two months of my life was God actually showing me and telling me that no matter what happens, he will always be there for me and if by any chance, he’s a lil busy, he reminded me of the amazing man he has placed in my life, my beautiful family and some angels on this app too. I love you.

But now I keep thinking what about those people who got no one to cry to. Who got no one to lean to. Who got no one to speak to. How will they feel better? How will they heal so fast?”

