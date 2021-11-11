If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a spiritual bottle – Ruth Kadiri

Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri has dished out an advice to people suffering from panic attacks, shortness of breath and dizziness.

According to her, if these kind of health issues persist despite several visitation to hospitals, then it’s only a sign that one should seek for deliverance to be freed from a ‘spiritual bottle’.

In her words;

“This post is for those who believe in spirituality. Not for everyone. For those dealing with shortness of breath, dizziness, panic attacks. You’ve done everything your doctor asked you to do, still no change.

Just know that your image or an incantation made on your behalf has been put in a bottle. Either thrown into the river or kept somewhere. You are trapped in a cage with no air. That’s your body giving you a signal to seek deliverance. May we be freed from the evil of the land”.