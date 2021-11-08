TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her life

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Femi Osibona: Spiritual Man, Shirt Seller, Stunning Facts About…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly – Man laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to lament bitterly over his wife’s attitude towards his mother who raised him singlehandedly after his dad passed away.

Sharing his story, the man recounted how his mother suffered to raise him after his father died while he was still 7.

His father’s relatives cared less about him, and his mother was left to carry the burden alone. Unfortunately, his mother is now aged and has lost her sight, and his wife wants him to abandon her.

READ ALSO

Man shares phone conversation with his mother after he…

Nigerian mum register her displeasure after her son become a…

His tweets reads;

“Daddy died when I was 7. None of his relatives asked if I existed. They wanted me dead so they can share his gratuity

My mother brought me up singlehandedly
Now the person I call my wife wants me to abandon my mother

I invited my mom to stay with her and my kids She is aged and almost blind. I stay outside Nigeria”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her life

Actor Zubby Michael shows off woman, as they share a kiss (Video)

Femi Osibona: Spiritual Man, Shirt Seller, Stunning Facts About Late Estate…

Reactions as Emmanuel reveals the current state of his relationship with…

Family of Late Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Osibona Fight Over Bank…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly…

Lady gets N5million cash and car, after suing man who promised to marry her and…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

How I and my husband killed two of our babies – Wife confesses

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly…

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica Nlewedim

BBNaija’s Angel buys brand new Range Rover

Femi Osibona: Spiritual Man, Shirt Seller, Stunning Facts About Late Estate…

Family of Late Owner Of Collapsed Ikoyi Building, Osibona Fight Over Bank…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More