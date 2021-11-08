My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly – Man laments

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to lament bitterly over his wife’s attitude towards his mother who raised him singlehandedly after his dad passed away.

Sharing his story, the man recounted how his mother suffered to raise him after his father died while he was still 7.

His father’s relatives cared less about him, and his mother was left to carry the burden alone. Unfortunately, his mother is now aged and has lost her sight, and his wife wants him to abandon her.

His tweets reads;

“Daddy died when I was 7. None of his relatives asked if I existed. They wanted me dead so they can share his gratuity

My mother brought me up singlehandedly

Now the person I call my wife wants me to abandon my mother

I invited my mom to stay with her and my kids She is aged and almost blind. I stay outside Nigeria”.