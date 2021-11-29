Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar daddy’s house surfaces (VIDEO)

Controversial Instagram dancer, Janemena, has shared a video of herself having fun at the house of one of her sugar daddies.

Sharing the video, the married dancer revealed she has more than one sugardaddy and a different timetable for enjoying all of them.

In a one-second video, the lady showed off her legs and detailed her mission in the caption.

The caption conveyed Janemena’s shrewd multitasking ability as she praised her wisdom in managing two sugar daddies.

Her post disclosed how she intended to share her time between the two men to ensure that there is a balance in the relationships.

“Came to visit my sugar daddy so I will have free time for the other by Xmas. I too get sense oo,” the caption of her video read.

Watch video below;