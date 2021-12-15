“I always pay my husband double fee whenever we are on set” – Actress Seyi Edun

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun, has revealed that she always pay her husband, Adeniyi Johnson, a double fee whenever he features in her movie.

Seyi Edun and Adeniyi Johnson

Seyi Edun who is married to the talented actor, Adeniyi Johnson, made this known in a chat with City People.

She said;

“We both know how to put everything in place and one would not affect the other and that is why everything has been perfect for us. I create time for everything I do, and that has helped me a great deal and nothing is lagging. Almost all the time, as in every of my production, and others’ productions as well. And once we are working, it is strictly business, we don’t joke with our jobs.

“Haa (laughs) I pay him double when I feature him on my productions. That is because when I feature him in my movies, he is not just going to be an actor on my set, but also a coordinator. He would be in charge of welfare and everything.

“Though we will have professionals on set, he would still assist them, so you can imagine, he is doing much and that requires big payment as well. If I am paying everybody working for me, he has to be paid too, to think that he is even working more”.

While speaking about her career as a businesswoman she said;

“I am a business lady, I run Sai World, I sell different things, I just clocked 2 years in business, and I am planning something special for next year. I have always been a business person, I started doing business right away from my days in school before I even dreamt of acting, so business has been my first love. I enjoy doing business a lot, I started when I was a little girl and I love the business aspect of me, compared to the entertainment aspect.”

