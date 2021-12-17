“I know I have caused people pain in the past, but for the rest of my days I will be a source of joy” – Burna Boy vows

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has vowed to be the cause of people’s joy for the rest of his life.

Burna BoyBurna Boy in a post on his Insta story said that he has caused some people pain in the past. He however promised that for the rest of his days in this world he would be a source of joy to people around him.

He also advised people to be kind to people around them because they don’t know what they are passing through.

In his words,

“That person you’re looking at right now that stranger ur sitting next to on the bus or anywhere. Even that person you laugh and joke with whenever you meet, could be going through the worst kind of hell and you will not know until they are gone. I know I caused people pain in the past but I swear on everything, for my remaining days in this world, I will always mean it from the bottom of my heart when I ask “How are you doing?” and I will always be the cause of joy to others no matter what”.

See his post below,