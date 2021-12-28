TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular nollywood actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe has been called out for allegedly dating a married man with four children.

According to Gistlovers, Mercy Aigbe’s secret lover is the owner of Ibaka TV, Adekaz who has been married for over 15 years with four children.

According to the report, the man abandoned his wife and children in Minnesota, USA to be with Mercy.

The post reads:

“Hello tueh tueh, them don drag me ontop matter wey I nor know about ooo, I nor kuku Dey there when Adekaz Dey Bo cardi mercy, Mercy go ilu osu, where she jam Kolu😂😂😂 Na jeje i Dey oo when them come drag me say mercy Dey pay me say I Dey look her make she scatter Adekaz marriage of over 15yrs,

Ngbo mercy, bo siwaju, Put hand for brezz and swear , if you no bo cardi Adekaz🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️mercy my dia come forward, you bo Cardi Adekaz abi you no bo Cardiiii, you go ilu osu abi you no go??? I come in peace oo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo

Here comes the owner of Ibaka Tv who is married with 4kids and left his wife and kids for Minnesota, Na where D’owner name come from be this, Mercy put hand for brezz and swear , if you do Adekaz wife bad, make you no pour Adekaz wife water oooo, I come in peace oo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa oo”

See posts below:

