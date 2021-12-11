Controversial relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has reacted after Ada Ameh shared a video dragging Kemi Olunloyo.

This comes after Kemi Olunloyo alleged that late Sylvester Oromoni agreed to be beaten and drank engine oil as part of cult initiation.

Ada Ameh in her reaction, dragged Kemi Olunloyo, referring to her as a mentally deranged patient who deserves to be beaten.

Reacting to this, Blessing Okoro slammed Ada Ameh, advising her to change her method of correction and stop acting like a tout.

She wrote:

“This is an appeal to mummy @adaameh .

I watched you as a kid and my kids still watch d Johnsons. Pls can you change your strategy and way of correction and calling people out. I know Nigerians are hailing you every time you do this but pls you don’t have to correct with insult, abuse and words that are so depressing .

Personally I completely disagree with dr Kemi but this is not even about her, it’s about every other person you have tried to correct, drag or drop your opinions.

You are an elder and it’s ok to correct us , disagree and throw your opinions once in a while but not like this, this is violent, bully and too abusive, if anybody pick your words and throw it back at you just because they disagree with you or don’t like what you said you won’t like it too.

You made sense, in everything you said, but the way you keep saying it, is a complete NO. Let us stop creating same monsters that we hate . Please please please mummy 🙏. Try and be a bit more civil . So that small pikin no go use ur own words back at u some day”.