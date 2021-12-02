Telling your partner where you are and who you are with, is not control but respect

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Clergywoman, Idahosa Laurie, has given a timely relationship advice to those in a relationship.

Idahosa Laurie
Idahosa Laurie

She said that for those in a relationship, telling your partner where you are and who you are with, is not being controlled. She stated that it only mean you respect your partner.

According to the enterprrneur and pastor, telling your partner your whereabout and who you are with doesn’t mean you are being controlled. It only shows you respect your partner.

Laurie Idahosa, took to her IG page and shared a text image and in the caption, she stated that if someone in a relationship is fighting the idea of being accountable to their partner, then such person has to re-examine why they are with them.

Idahosa Laurie
Idahosa Laurie
