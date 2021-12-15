“This child gives me so much happiness” – Tonto Dikeh gushes over her son

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to gush over her son, King Andre. She stated that her son gives her so much happiness.

Tonto Dikeh in a post on her Instagram page revealed that today is her son’s class party in school.

She, therefore, took to her Instagram page to express how much her son and only child, King Andre, gives her happiness.

While celebrating her son she shared photos of him posing with her new car and stated that she never cease to celebrate him no matter how small the occasion.

She wrote;

“This child makes me so happy! I never Cease to celebrate him no matter how small the occasion.. CLASS PARTY”.

In another news, Tonto Dikeh called out Airpeace airline after they postponed her flight subsequently three times. She stated that their service was poor and their airplanes smell badly.

See below,