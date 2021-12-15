TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open…

“This child gives me so much happiness” – Tonto Dikeh gushes over her son

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to gush over her son, King Andre. She stated that her son gives her so much happiness.

King Andre
King Andre

Tonto Dikeh in a post on her Instagram page revealed that today is her son’s class party in school.

READ ALSO

“Ignore that Kemical woman for what?” – Chioma Ifemeludike…

Ignore Kemi Olunloyo and focus on getting justice for…

She, therefore, took to her Instagram page to express how much her son and only child, King Andre, gives her  happiness.

While celebrating her son she shared photos of him posing with her new car and stated that she never cease to celebrate him no matter how small the occasion.

She wrote;

“This child makes me so happy! I never Cease to celebrate him no matter how small the occasion.. CLASS PARTY”.

In another news, Tonto Dikeh called out Airpeace airline after they postponed her flight subsequently three times. She stated that their service was poor and their airplanes smell badly.

See below,

Tonto Dikeh gushes over her son
Tonto Dikeh gushes over her son
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Female soldier all smiles as corps member proposes to her at NYSC orientation…

Reactions as church members spray millions on Yul Edochie, Prophet Odumeje…

Emotional moment Cute Abiola’s mother fell on the floor as she reunited…

Banky W reacts as court declares his marriage with Adesua, other marriages at…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon sparks reactions as he share a video of women he has…

Lady breaks 100 years tradition in Urhobo land as she inherits her father’s…

“This child gives me so much happiness” – Tonto Dikeh gushes…

“Stop posting my daughter’s picture on your page”, Sandra…

“This is the real Indabosky” – Reactions as bus driver strongly resists arrest…

“Your ignorance does not excuse stupidity, we have no petition signed by you” —…

“Michael go punch your face, abort mission” — Reactions after BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More