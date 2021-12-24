Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye has reacted to reports that her relationship with Neo has ended.

Unconfirmed reports making the rounds on social media claimed that the intimate relationship which has been existing between the duo, hit the rocks.

The rumours became more intense after a twitter user alleged that he confirmed the news about the break-up during a private chat with Neo.

However, amid the viral speculations about her alleged failed relationship with the BBNaija star, Vee refused to divulge any information on the issue.

Vee urged all her fans and concerned followers to leave her alone and stop interfering in her affairs.

In her words:

“I been telling y’all to mind your business”

See post below: