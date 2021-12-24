TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye has reacted to reports that her relationship with Neo has ended.

Unconfirmed reports making the rounds on social media claimed that the intimate relationship which has been existing between the duo, hit the rocks.

READ ALSO

“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

The rumours became more intense after a twitter user alleged that he confirmed the news about the break-up during a private chat with Neo.

However, amid the viral speculations about her alleged failed relationship with the BBNaija star, Vee refused to divulge any information on the issue.

Vee urged all her fans and concerned followers to leave her alone and stop interfering in her affairs.

In her words:

“I been telling y’all to mind your business”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his…

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in…

Married father of two arrested for blackmailing teenager with her nudes

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More