Entertainment
By Shalom

Tv and radio presenter, Moet Abebe has applauded nollywood actress, Ini Edo after she disclosed that she had a babygirl through surrogacy.

In her recent interview with Stella Dimorkokus, Ini Edo confirmed having a babygirl through a surrogate mother and a donor father.

In reaction, Moet Abebe applauded Ini, stating that it is the best way to avoid baby daddy issues in a relationship.

In her words;

“Oh wow!!! Love this!!! She had a daughter through surrogacy and used a donor to father the child… my respect for her has gone up. . Yo!!!! Seriously who says a woman can’t make her own family? Independently… like if you want peace of mind and no baby daddy drama this is the way to go yo…. very interesting”.

