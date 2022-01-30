Mercy Aigbe’s Yet To Be Released Movie, ‘Agbeke’, Bags Award

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, can’t hide her joy as her yet to be released movie, titled, “Agbeke”, bags an award.

Her movie titled, “Agbeke”, which is yet to be released, has bagged an award at the ‘Best of Nollywood Awards 2022’, for the ‘Best Use of Costume in a Movie’.

The elated actress took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her win.

Her words read in part,

“My yet to be released movie, Agbeke got an Award! Big thank you to the Best of Nollywood Awards 🙏 I Can’t wait for y’all to see AGBEKE (Aya Oba)…

This comes few days after Mercy got married to her second husband, Adeoti Kazim, who reportedly is still married to his first wife and they have four children together.

