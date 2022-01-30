TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents…

Lady slams guys who got distracted after seeing her back side…

Lady narrates her encounter with a man she met online

Mercy Aigbe’s Yet To Be Released Movie, ‘Agbeke’, Bags Award

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, can’t hide her joy as her yet to be released movie, titled, “Agbeke”, bags an award.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Her movie titled, “Agbeke”, which is yet to be released, has bagged an award at the ‘Best of Nollywood Awards 2022’, for the ‘Best Use of Costume in a Movie’.

READ ALSO

My husband is allowed to have more than one wife –…

“My mood for 2022 is to make money in billions”- Mercy Aigbe…

The elated actress took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her win.

Her words read in part,

“My yet to be released movie, Agbeke got an Award! Big thank you to the Best of Nollywood Awards 🙏 I Can’t wait for y’all to see AGBEKE (Aya Oba)…

This comes few days after Mercy got married to her second husband, Adeoti Kazim, who reportedly is still married to his first wife and they have four children together.

See below,

 

 

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

Lady slams guys who got distracted after seeing her back side (Video)

Lady narrates her encounter with a man she met online

My husband is allowed to have more than one wife – Mercy Aigbe

Lawmaker mourns as beautiful 20-year-old niece commits suicide

Lady calls out church for donning her father in a holy dress after he abandoned…

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Aigbe’s Yet To Be Released Movie, ‘Agbeke’, Bags Award

Trouble looms as Tacha warns BBNaija’s Maria not to use her trademark…

“I had 3 miscarriages without medical explanations” – Mabel…

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

“Tiwa Savage and I are sexier than all the women in your life”…

“I can date my friend’s ex-lover” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More