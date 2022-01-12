Smartphone gaming is booming, but what are the best titles for Nigerian gamers?

Gaming on a mobile phone isn’t a new modern-day entertainment option, but its improved offering certainly is. Alongside updating social media profiles and keeping tabs on the Premier League’s big guns, Nigerian gamers have never had so many high-quality smartphone gaming options in the palm of their hands, perhaps highlighted best by the array of console-quality titles, which are now available to play on a miniature handheld device.

Whether your preferred smartphone of choice is on iOS or Android, the gaming options don’t differ too greatly either. It’s a particularly detailed offering in this space, with thousands of options available in the App Store and on Google Play, alongside other popular options which can be accessed online, such as Egyptian-themed slots like 3 Tiny Gods and other commonly utilised web browser games like slither.io and Doom. It’s the options available on both iOS and Android that we’re specifically focussing on here, though, with an array of excellent games being readily available for download within seconds. Let’s take a look at some of the best products in Nigeria right now.

Nigerian League

As a general population, Nigerians adore football. It comes as no surprise, then, to see Nigerian League being regarded as one of the best football-related games to play on a mobile phone device. Nigerian League serves up a large dose of football action as players enjoy single-player mode, double player mode, or tournament mode. On top of the extensive selection of gaming options, players are tasked with improving their team’s strength, while also having the ability to adapt formations and earn additional rewards with more wins.

Aboki Run

A hugely popular endless adventure game, Aboki Run is essentially the Naija version of the hit worldwide release, Subway Surfers. The aim of the game is to help Danjuma, Gbenga, and Chinedu escape a dark and evil forest in order to get them back to the city. It isn’t straightforward, though, as obstacles get in the way and dangers lurk in the darkness. The type of game which will have you intrigued for hours, players have to collect cowries and coins along the way as they aim to purchase helpful items which could come in handy at dangerous moments.

Playing as the police, Police vs Thief 3 is one of the most fun and entertaining games available to play on mobile at the moment. The aim of the game is essentially to combat crime in what is a truly epic crime-related mobile gaming title. There are mad police chases to be had as you turn on your siren and hunt down criminals, all while hoping to secure a reputation for being the hottest cop in town.

Lagos City Run

A game that illustrates the hustle and bustle of Lagos living quite perfectly, Lagos City Run is a fast-paced product where you’re playing the role of a criminal who is being chased through one of the biggest cities in the country. A tense and exhilarating experience as you aim to evade the police in the fastest way possible, Lagos City Run will certainly have you on the edge of your seat.

Naija Ludo

A classic dice game that is enjoyed all over the world, Ludo is a fantastic release to sample. In the case of Naija Ludo, each player has the opportunity to control eight pieces. Then, from there, it’s a race against the clock to move them all home before your opponent. A simple but fun product, Naija Ludo is well worth downloading.

Other options include Naija Whot, Ayo, and Keke On The Run.