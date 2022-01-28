TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying”…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella…

“This time last year I was begging for money to buy Benz, now I have two” – Rapper, Blaqbonez brags

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular rapper, Blaqbonez, has taken to social media to brag over his Benz cars recently, while counting his blessings ahead of his forthcoming birthday.

The singer who is turning a new age on Saturday, January 29, took to his official page on social microblogging platform Twitter, to reveal that exactly a year ago; he was crowd funding to buy himself a Mercedes Benz.

Blaqbonez brags over Benz cars

READ ALSO

“This generation is not religious, they don’t…

Influencer, Papaya Ex laments bitterly after hoodlums…

But while going on to brag further, Blaqbonez then revealed that now he owns two Mercedes Benz cars.

Taking to his page to share some photos of himself posing with one of his cars, the ‘Haba’ hitmaker expressed gratitude for how far he has come in his music career till date.

“Its 2 days to my birthday, and this time last year I was crowd funding for a Benz. I’ve bought 2 since then,” he wrote.

Refer to his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

Hushpuppi to be sentenced on Valentine’s day

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

Nigerians react to photo of Pete Edochie and his first son

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I am worried for children in boarding schools”, Funke Akindele reacts after…

The citizens know what they will be missing if they don’t re-elect me – Lagos…

“My mood for 2022 is to make money in billions”- Mercy Aigbe reveals

“You will never see anywhere in the Bible where God condemned polygamy” — Reno…

Cristiano Ronaldo spends massively to light up Dubai tower with…

“This time last year I was begging for money to buy Benz, now I have two” –…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More