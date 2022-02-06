“I Know most of my fans are older than me, but I feel like you are my babies” – Erica tells fans

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Erica Nweledim, better known as star girl, have called her fans her babies.

Erica in a Tweet, stated that she is aware that most of her fans are older than her but she feels that they are her babies.

Even though it appears that the reality tv star made the statement jokingly as she ended it with a love emoji. This didn’t seat well with her fans who took to the comments to backlash her.

Most of her fans asked her who her babies are. See some comments below,

@Harry G wrote: “Don’t call me your baby, I’m not your baby, call a spade a spade”.

@Okwu Amunze wrote: “You dey craze? Who be your baby, see small girl wey dey baff for outside some years ago”.

See below