“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has opined that any lady dating a man because he has money, is into prostitution.

Rapper Erigga

Rapper Erigga in a tweet on the micro-blogging platform revealed that, if a lady is dating a man because he has money, such a lady is into prostitution.

According to him, a man’s money should not be the reason a woman should date a him.

He reiterated that dating a man because he has money is prostitution.

His words,

“If na because e get money make u date am, Na still prostitution no vex!!!”.

This however generated mixed reactions from his fans. See some comments below,

@Oluwafikayomi wrote: “So wattin u com day tell mi naw ni make I marry poorish guy way no get future Abeg getatut”.

@Drummason wrote: “They will tell you to let people live their life”.

See below,

