“If you’re dating a man because he has money, it’s prostitution” – Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has opined that any lady dating a man because he has money, is into prostitution.

His words,

“If na because e get money make u date am, Na still prostitution no vex!!!”.

This however generated mixed reactions from his fans. See some comments below,

@Oluwafikayomi wrote: “So wattin u com day tell mi naw ni make I marry poorish guy way no get future Abeg getatut”.

@Drummason wrote: “They will tell you to let people live their life”.

See below,