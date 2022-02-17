I’m 106% single, tough and hard to beat – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has revealed that he is 106% single, tough and hard to beat.

Pere Egbi

This he revealed during a question and answer session on his Instagram page. His fans asked him some questions which he answered.

A fan asked if he is in a relationship at present, he stated that he is 106% single.

A fan asked

“Are you in a relationship?”

His response:

“I’m like 106% single”

Another fan asked Pere, if he were to be an animal which animal would he choose, he mentioned Lion, stating that he is tough and hard to beat.

A fan asked:

“If you were to be an animal, which one would you choose and why?”.

His response:

“Lion! The strength isn’t the reason, it’s a Lion’s resilient nature for me. Tough and hard beat”.

See below,

