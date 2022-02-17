I’m 106% single, tough and hard to beat – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has revealed that he is 106% single, tough and hard to beat.

This he revealed during a question and answer session on his Instagram page. His fans asked him some questions which he answered.

A fan asked if he is in a relationship at present, he stated that he is 106% single.

“Are you in a relationship?”

“I’m like 106% single”

Another fan asked Pere, if he were to be an animal which animal would he choose, he mentioned Lion, stating that he is tough and hard to beat.

“If you were to be an animal, which one would you choose and why?”.

“Lion! The strength isn’t the reason, it’s a Lion’s resilient nature for me. Tough and hard beat”.

