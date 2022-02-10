TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Love alone can’t make marriage work, you need money, maturity and wisdom” – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
Controversial Nigerian author and motivational speaker, Reno Omokri, has opined that love alone is not sufficient to make marriage work.

The former presidential aide took to Twitter in the wee hours of Thursday, and stated that money, maturity and wisdom is needed to make marriage work.

According to him even though love is important in a union, it is however not sufficient to build a home. He added that money, maturity and wisdom are very important in a marriage.

“A successful marriage is like a house. To build a house you don’t just need a foundation. You need lintel, ceiling, window, and roofing. The foundation for marriage is love. But love alone can’t build. You need money, maturity and wisdom to complete your marital home”.

