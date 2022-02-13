TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

“My colleagues influenced youths to engage in ritual killings” – Actress Ifemeludike

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Ifemeludike, has revealed that her colleagues in the movie industry influenced youths to engage in ritual killings.

Ifemeludike
Ifemeludike

Ifemeludike in a lengthy post on her Instagram page stated that the luxury lifestyle entertainers live which does not correlate with their income and the “fake it till you make it mindset”, is influencing young ones to do money ritual.

READ ALSO

Tega is the real queen, Actress Ifelemudike shades Maria

6 Money making hobbies that can make young people rich

Her words in full:

“As much as I agree that unemployment have greatly caused the high rate of rituals and this evil pandemic can be controlled if Nigerian youths are skillfully engaged or empowered but the ‘quick money syndrome, the fake it till you make it mindset?? The expensive and luxurious lifestyle that doesn’t correlate with your income that you entertainers show off have also directly or indirectly influenced these young ones”.

“Let’s even talk about our musical contents, the lyrics some of what y’all musicians are promoting is mounting undue pressure on these kids, gone are the days when meaningful songs from the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, (late) Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, (Late) Legendary Fela Anikulapo kuti etc. these were international award winning musicians who used every opportunity to teach impact society positively through their music (some even after death) but fast forward today you hear lyrics like “if you no get money hide your face”.

“Nollywood movies haven’t necessarily promoted rituals but in my opinion,I think the problem here is the narrative circulated through these storylines that human blood(sacrifice) can make money start raining in a secret room or inside a wardrobe”.

“Can human sacrifice truly produce wealth? and even if it does same Nollywood have shown in many storylines the consequences and repercussions of taking another persons life. The short and long story here is, “an idle man is the devil’s workshop”! Government must, as a matter of urgency,engage and empower our youth”.

See below,

Ifemeludike
Ifemeludike
Ifemeludike
Ifemeludike
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“My colleagues influenced youths to engage in ritual killings”…

Cross dresser, James Brown visits London, Shares adorable photos

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

Singer, Seyi Shay confirms pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump in new…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More