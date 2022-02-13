“My colleagues influenced youths to engage in ritual killings” – Actress Ifemeludike

Nollywood actress, Ifemeludike, has revealed that her colleagues in the movie industry influenced youths to engage in ritual killings.

Ifemeludike in a lengthy post on her Instagram page stated that the luxury lifestyle entertainers live which does not correlate with their income and the “fake it till you make it mindset”, is influencing young ones to do money ritual.

Her words in full:

“As much as I agree that unemployment have greatly caused the high rate of rituals and this evil pandemic can be controlled if Nigerian youths are skillfully engaged or empowered but the ‘quick money syndrome, the fake it till you make it mindset?? The expensive and luxurious lifestyle that doesn’t correlate with your income that you entertainers show off have also directly or indirectly influenced these young ones”.

“Let’s even talk about our musical contents, the lyrics some of what y’all musicians are promoting is mounting undue pressure on these kids, gone are the days when meaningful songs from the likes of Onyeka Onwenu, (late) Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, (Late) Legendary Fela Anikulapo kuti etc. these were international award winning musicians who used every opportunity to teach impact society positively through their music (some even after death) but fast forward today you hear lyrics like “if you no get money hide your face”.

“Nollywood movies haven’t necessarily promoted rituals but in my opinion,I think the problem here is the narrative circulated through these storylines that human blood(sacrifice) can make money start raining in a secret room or inside a wardrobe”.

“Can human sacrifice truly produce wealth? and even if it does same Nollywood have shown in many storylines the consequences and repercussions of taking another persons life. The short and long story here is, “an idle man is the devil’s workshop”! Government must, as a matter of urgency,engage and empower our youth”.

