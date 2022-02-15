Popular actress and TV host, Nancy Isime has wowed netizens as she flaunts her new nails.

The TV host displayed her new nails decorated with dollar bills.

While displaying her nails, a song with lyrics “all I see is dollar sign”, was playing in the background.

Reacting to Nancy’s post, a fan with the username scenteffectng1 pleaded with the TV host to give her a spare if she has more.

He said “if you have another to spare, please give me.

Another fan, Tiniotippsy stated that she loves the actress more than the nails.

She said ” I love u more than this Nancy, this is not something diff, this something crazy nd gross.

Meanwhile, some netizens have also trolled her post.

Sologoldz said “They can arrest you for this in the states.”

Also Oluwakemi noted she fixed the nails because she doesn’t know what else to do with money.

She said, “Wen u don’t know what to do with money again.”