Obi Cubana narrates his sad experience during his convocation at UNN

By Shalom

Popular business mogul and philanthropist, Obi Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, has narrated his experience in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, during his convocation that took place some years ago.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, he revealed how he traveled in a “night bus” from Abuja to Nsukka just for his convocation ceremony, only to misplace one of his shoes.

In his words:

“In 2009, we were going to the University of Nigeria in Nsukka for our convocation ceremony from Abuja, in company of some of my friends and classmates: Nze, Ultimate, Onwa, Ogali, e.t.c!!!

We entered a bus from Area 1 Garki Abuja to Dumez, near Suleja so we could enter a cheaper “night bus” instead of boarding from Jabi Park! We got tickets for Mercedes Benz 1414 commuter vehicle, attachment!

My Uncle, Zubby, bought me a pair of ‘schooles’ shoes’, having made him proud by making a 2:1 in the Political Science department!”

“Inside the 1414 Benz bus, there was zero comfort,especially attachment! You dared not sleep because if you happened to rest your head on the shoulder of a trader that had ‘full seat’, you’d receive a slap or a punch, depending on the mindset!

We managed to get to Obollo Afor in the morning, where we would now take a bus into Nsukka. Getting to where we contributed money to stay for the entire convocation, I realized I lost one of my pair of adored and priceless “schooles’ shoes”.

“It almost ruined my convocation! But today, here we are! Do people still enter ‘night bus?’ This generation is enjoying!”.

