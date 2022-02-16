“Parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities among young people” — Actor Dave Ogbeni

Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni, has opined that parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities in the society.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor stated that most parents are responsible for their children involving in fraud otherwise known as Yahoo.

According to him some parents put much pressure on their children to become successful.

This makes such children to act under pressure and indulge in fraudulent activities.

He added parents of children who are into fraud, need to be asked questions and penalized alongside their children.

This he said in view of the recent urge among youths to get rich quick, wherein some indulge in fraudulent activities like yahoo and money ritual.

His words,

“Most parents responsible for their children indulging in yahoo yahoo due to too much pressure. No the parents should also be asked questions and be penalized as well”.

