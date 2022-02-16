TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina…

“Parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities among young people” — Actor Dave Ogbeni

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni, has opined that parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities in the society.

Dave Ogbeni
Dave Ogbeni

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor stated that most parents are responsible for their children involving in fraud otherwise known as Yahoo.

READ ALSO

“My girlfriend dumped me for refusing to indulge in…

Social media guru reveals how his neighbor snitched on him…

According to him some parents put much pressure on their children to become successful.

This makes such children to act under pressure and indulge in fraudulent activities.

He added parents of children who are into fraud, need to be asked questions and penalized alongside their children.

This he said in view of the recent urge among youths to get rich quick, wherein some indulge in fraudulent activities like yahoo and money ritual.

His words,

“Most parents responsible for their children indulging in yahoo yahoo due to too much pressure. No the parents should also be asked questions and be penalized as well”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on…

Nigerian man takes bold step, proposed to his girlfriend on Valentine’s…

“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Parents are responsible for the high rate of fraudulent activities among…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

“Not my mom looking like my sister” – BBNaija’s Angel…

She trusts and respects her pastor more than me – Man announces decision…

“Some of your favorites are depressed, they can’t keep up with the…

Lady set to tie the knot with her lover, three years after summoning courage to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More