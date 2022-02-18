TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“You brought out the mother in me” – DJ Cuppy celebrates her dogs’ 1st birthday (photos)

By Adebimpe

Popular disk jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has penned down an appreciation note to her dogs as she celebrates their 1st birthday.

Sharing photos of her dogs, which she named ‘Dudu and Funfun Otedola’, she stated that her dogs bring out the mother in her, and also bring some happiness to her hectic life.

According to her, her dogs radiate an unconditional love in such a big way. She added that she loves her dogs so much.

Her words,

“Happy 1st birthdays to my son’s @DufuPoms. You bring some happiness to my hectic life! Although small and fluffy, you radiate unconditional love in such a big way. You have brought out the mother in me. I love you both so much!”

