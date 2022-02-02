TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

“Your wife did not beg you to marry her, every husband is under obligation to provide” – Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Former Presidential aide and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has said that men must provide for their wives because there is nothing like shared burden.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno in a post on his Instagram page, stated that men are not under obligation to provide for their girlfriends but are under obligation to provide for their wives.

READ ALSO

Lady who dreamt about her husband impregnating another…

BBNaija’s Ka3na announces end of her marriage to…

According to him there is nothing like shared burden in marriage. He added that inasmuch a woman didn’t beg her husband to marry her, he must provide for her.

His words read in part,

“You are under no obligation to do anything for your girlfriend. However, if you marry her, you are under obligation to do everything for her. There is nothing like shared burden. She didn’t beg you marry her. So if you are not ready don’t carry her.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

“You were barely 4 months when your mother was beaten like a puppy” — Precious…

Lady narrates how robbers helped her fix her car after robbing her in Lagos

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Your wife did not beg you to marry her, every husband is under obligation to…

Nigerians gush over throwback photo of doctor who married his secondary school…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

No man can be snatched, we choose to go where we are loved – BBNaija star, Maria

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

“There is nothing like money ritual” – Cubana Chiefprist says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More