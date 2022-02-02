“Your wife did not beg you to marry her, every husband is under obligation to provide” – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential aide and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has said that men must provide for their wives because there is nothing like shared burden.

Reno in a post on his Instagram page, stated that men are not under obligation to provide for their girlfriends but are under obligation to provide for their wives.

According to him there is nothing like shared burden in marriage. He added that inasmuch a woman didn’t beg her husband to marry her, he must provide for her.

His words read in part,

“You are under no obligation to do anything for your girlfriend. However, if you marry her, you are under obligation to do everything for her. There is nothing like shared burden. She didn’t beg you marry her. So if you are not ready don’t carry her.

