2023 Presidency: Who were your parents, we knew Saraki’s wealthy father – Omokri quizzes Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has once again been questioned about his sources of income.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide during the past administration, noted that while Nigerians are aware of the sources of income of prominent politicians like Bukola Saraki and Uzor Urji Kalu, no one knows for sure how Tinubu made his money.

He highlighted that former Senate President Saraki had a wealthy father and that Kalu may have grown wealthy through his multiple enterprises, but he questioned how the APC’s national chairman accumulated his fortune.

Omokri addressed this in a YouTube video in which he attempted to explain some reasons why Nigerians should reject Tinubu and his party in the 2023 general election

In his words,