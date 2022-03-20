2023 Presidency: Who were your parents, we knew Saraki’s wealthy father – Omokri quizzes Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, has once again been questioned about his sources of income.
Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide during the past administration, noted that while Nigerians are aware of the sources of income of prominent politicians like Bukola Saraki and Uzor Urji Kalu, no one knows for sure how Tinubu made his money.
He highlighted that former Senate President Saraki had a wealthy father and that Kalu may have grown wealthy through his multiple enterprises, but he questioned how the APC’s national chairman accumulated his fortune.
Omokri addressed this in a YouTube video in which he attempted to explain some reasons why Nigerians should reject Tinubu and his party in the 2023 general election
In his words,
“Bola Tinubu is fabulously wealthy. If it is someone like Orji Uzor Kalu, you can point at his businesses . And if you talk about someone like Abubakar Bukola Saraki, you can say ‘okay this was what he did before going into office’, you can say ‘his father was a very wealthy man’. His father was a multimillionaire in US dollars. He had such and such assets.
“But if you talk about Bola Tinubu, who were his parents? How old is he really? We don’t know. Okay now, How did he make his money and from what businesses? We don’t know.
“All we know is that he worked in Mobile or even Chevron, so, where did all the money come from? On the day of the election in 2019, we saw Bullion vans coming out of Tinubu’s House and this is against the money laundering act of 2011, which says that any amount above N5 million must be transacted through the bank. So, what are Bullion vans doing going into your house and coming out…”
