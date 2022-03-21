Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes

A plane carrying 133 people has crashed. The Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed in a rural area in China, according to Dailymail.

The China Eastern passenger jet, which was carrying around 133 people, crashed in southwest China, killing an unknown number of people.

According to CCTV, the Boeing 737 airliner crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi province, causing a mountain fire. Rescue crews were immediately deployed to the site.

More details to come.

