Shocking video of bleaching procedures that instantly whitens skin with black substance stirs reactions

By Ezie Innocent

A now-viral video showing a woman rubbing an unknown black substance on her legs to whiten her skin has elicited mixed opinions.

Thousands of people have reacted to the video on Instagram, with many stating that the black substance is a charcoal mixture.

According to an Instagram user @Gouu2u, ‘the black substance is a charcoal mixture‘. He added: “It is an old procedure and technique for whitening the skin.”

Meanwhile, the lady can be seen in the video applying a sufficient amount of the black stuff on her two legs before washing it off with water to reveal a lighter complexion.

Reacting, @AluwaJoy wrote: “No matter how person bleach, him handpit, yansh, toto and blockos no go ever cooperate oooo.”

@AdaMbaise: “That is just a charcoal body scrub he/she is washing off.. the skin didn’t get fair in a split second, that’s even if the person hasn’t always been fair. It’s just a normal skincare routine 😏.”

Watch Video Below:

 

