TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace singer, Davido Adeleke has taken to Instagram to shower accolades on his former lover, Chioma Avril Rowland.

The singer while praising the mother of one, referred to her as the world’s greatest chef.

READ ALSO

“Michael Jackson wasn’t humble as Davido” -Tee…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he…

He disclosed this in his comment on a post shared via Chioma’s Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“The world’s greatest chef,” he wrote.

Over the last few months, Davido and Chioma have given hints about a possible reunion.

First, the former couple hosted friends and family during their son’s birthday in 2021. They were later spotted together at a family function organised by Davido’s family in Jan 2022.

Reacting to this, Odume wrote,
“These two never broke up. Na una dey carry them for head”

Ada_mbaise wrote,
“I love to see this. They look so good together”.

See post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage and 6 miscarriages…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

Lady narrates why she chased away her friend who was squatting with her

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More