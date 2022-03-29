“You are mad to think I haven’t had more d*** in the last three years of being unmarried” Maureen Esisi blasts a troll

Maureen Esisi has hit back at a fan who claimed she hasn’t moved on from her ex-husband Blossom Chukwujekwu.

A follower questioned why she won’t stop talking about her ex in a comment on her page.

Maureen responded by informing the follower that she is “mad” to think that she hasn’t had any other exes before or after Blossom.

Maureen wrote:

“You are mad to think that after 35 years on this earth na only one ex I get. “You are even madder to think that I haven’t had more exes or even d*** in the last 3 years of being unmarried.”

She urged critics not to link her posts to Blossom in their comments and threatened to slap anyone who does that.