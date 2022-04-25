TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m…

70-yr-old widow’s house demolished as her stepson allegedly throws her out in Anambra

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 70-year-old widow identified as Mrs. Theresa Igboanugo, has been forcefully thrown out of her husband’s house by her step-son.

Reports gathered that the sad incident happened in Ifitedunu village, Anambra State on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The accused, Mr Uchenna Igboanugo, also allegedly demolished part of the house, where the widow has lived for years.

READ ALSO

Family compensates man with younger sister as his main…

Widow photoshops late husband in maternity shoot to show he…

According to a source,

“Mr Uchenna has been trying to throw his step-mother out of her husband’s house since the man died about 10 years ago.

The woman has only one son and five daughters. The accused succeeded last year in forcing the son to pack out of the house he shared with his widowed mother because he was very poor. After attempts to get the Umunna to fight for the son, the accused used his money and influence to ensure the son does not return to the compound.

After that he channeled his energy towards making sure he frustrates the old woman to leave the compound so that he can gain complete control.

Last Saturday, he went to the compound with a group of men who carried tools and forcefully demolished the widow’s toilet, bathroom, kitchen and threw her belongings outside, claiming that the compound belonged to him and she should follow her son.

The widow in question was married to the deceased, Mr Igboanugo, for over 40 years. The house she’s being thrown out of is the house she has lived in for the whole period, raised her children in it too. She was lawfully married as well.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

“I thought I’m strong, I can’t lie, I’m tired”…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Alaafin of Oyo’s 18 wives now available for suitors – Oyo Chief

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

T Classic allegedly poisoned while hanging out with friends; currently…

“The first is always the queen” – Fans root for Davido to get back with…

Wife sits on husband’s moving car after catching him with side chic in traffic…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Why I chose to study in UNILAG – Rema spills

70-yr-old widow’s house demolished as her stepson allegedly throws her out in…

How my dad was kidnapped and killed cause we couldn’t pay N5million ransom…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More