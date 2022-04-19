Chrisland: “Another explicit video of the girl and the boys is coming out soon” – Kemi Olunloyo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Kemi Olunloyo has informed the public that a more disturbing video of the Chrisland pupils will soon be made public.

The incoming  video, she claims, is dirtier than the first since it contains several ‘adult’ acts.

She penned:

“CHRISLAND: Another video is coming out that shows the girl performing a blow job to the boy in question while the one filming starts fucking her doggy and the boy by the TV takes the camera to resume filming. Semen all over her body from various boys. Glad she was SUSPENDED‼️🙄👎🏾”

“This girl was filming a full blown sex tape. Celebrities STOP making sex tapes. Her mom is a liar. The girl got suspended for servicing 3 boys in a hotel during a school trip. This girl will be doing hotel hookups and runs by 18yo
Chrisland may lose their license after Adenekan”

