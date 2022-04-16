Doctor said I can still be a mother despite my overuse of postinor – Slay queen, Mandy Kiss gives thanks

Mandy Kiss, a popular Nigerian slay queen, took to social media to express her gratitude after learning that she can still bear children.

Despite her frequent use of pregnancy prevention pills and herbal mixtures, she stated a doctor confirmed she can still be a mother.

The Instagram big girl expressed her thankfulness for the good news in a video that went viral on social media.

Mandy Kiss said; ”After so many postinor and ogogoro, doctor said I can still be a mother. GOD I’m so grateful.”

In other news; Obehi Blessing, a Nigerian woman, is said to have dumped her husband, Chris Ojikere, and abandoned their marriage plans after he sent her to Dubai.

According to Imosenebo Alfred, a friend who shared the story on Facebook, the man paid for his wife’s vacation to Dubai with the idea of eventually joining her to raise their family.