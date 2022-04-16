TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Doctor said I can still be a mother despite my overuse of postinor – Slay queen, Mandy Kiss gives thanks

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Mandy Kiss, a popular Nigerian slay queen, took to social media to express her gratitude after learning that she can still bear children.

Despite her frequent use of pregnancy prevention pills and herbal mixtures, she stated a doctor confirmed she can still be a mother.

The Instagram big girl expressed her thankfulness for the good news in a video that went viral on social media.

Mandy Kiss said; ”After so many postinor and ogogoro, doctor said I can still be a mother. GOD I’m so grateful.”

