TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend…

Lady left heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend of 2 years has been married for 6 years

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A woman is in intense pain after making a shocking discovery about her partner she has been dating for two years.

The heartbroken woman revealed that the man she’d been dating for two years had been married for more than half a decade.

She also discovered that her partner is the father of two children which she totally had no knowledge about.

READ ALSO

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated,…

Lady seeks advice on how to end engagement with fiancé as…

She wrote:

“Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can’t fine the tears.

For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don’t serve a living God.”

Some social media users who doubted her story asked why she had claimed in January to be single if she had been in a relationship.

Replying to this, she wrote:

“Not like I owe you an explanation but we had issues, I wanted to move on but he called saying he was terribly sick, I went into supportive gf mode, the rest is history.”

”You might not know this but not being married in an igbo home means you’re single even when you’re dating someone, reason why igbo babes go ahead to marry a diff guy from who they are dating but stepping on someone who is already down is so easy when you’re not the victim”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as lady accept a marriage proposal from her male bestie (Photos)

Lady left heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend of 2 years has been…

Mercy Aigbe’s husband’s ex-wife, Funsho breaks silence days after…

“Jesus didn’t speak against premarital sex” – US Based Businessman, Francis…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Heartbroken lady burst into tears after a homeless friend she accommodated stole…

Chrisland school reacts to reports of 10-year-old female pupil being r*ped and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More