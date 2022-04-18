Lady left heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend of 2 years has been married for 6 years

A woman is in intense pain after making a shocking discovery about her partner she has been dating for two years.
The heartbroken woman revealed that the man she’d been dating for two years had been married for more than half a decade.
She also discovered that her partner is the father of two children which she totally had no knowledge about.
She wrote:
“Apparently my boyfriend of 2 years is married for 6 years now with 2 kids, I can’t fine the tears.
For all the nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don’t serve a living God.”
Some social media users who doubted her story asked why she had claimed in January to be single if she had been in a relationship.
Replying to this, she wrote:
“Not like I owe you an explanation but we had issues, I wanted to move on but he called saying he was terribly sick, I went into supportive gf mode, the rest is history.”
”You might not know this but not being married in an igbo home means you’re single even when you’re dating someone, reason why igbo babes go ahead to marry a diff guy from who they are dating but stepping on someone who is already down is so easy when you’re not the victim”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES