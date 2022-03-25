Lady weeps bitterly after discovering that all the money she put in a saving box has mysterious disappeared (video)
The young lady who had been constantly and carefully depositing her money in the box in the hopes of doing something with it in the future was given the shock of her life when she broke the box open and discovered it empty.
Watch the video below;
In other news, A now-viral video showing a woman rubbing an unknown black substance on her legs to whiten her skin has elicited mixed opinions.
Thousands of people have reacted to the video on Instagram, with many stating that the black substance is a charcoal mixture.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES