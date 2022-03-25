TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a…

Lady weeps bitterly after discovering that all the money she put in a saving box has mysterious disappeared (video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent
A young lady was seen sobbing bitterly after all the money she had saved in her savings box mysteriously vanished.

The young lady who had been constantly and carefully depositing her money in the box in the hopes of doing something with it in the future was given the shock of her life when she broke the box open and discovered it empty.

 

According to the report, the lady who had broken her savings box discovered only 7k instead of the expected 40k. The second box contained only N2250 instead of the expected N10,000.

READ ALSO

Man narrates scary experience after giving random lady a…

“I’m not your man, I’m a woman” – James Brown reacts after…

The lady who told the story said she was expecting 60-70k as well, but only received 15100.

Watch the video below;

In other news, A now-viral video showing a woman rubbing an unknown black substance on her legs to whiten her skin has elicited mixed opinions.

Thousands of people have reacted to the video on Instagram, with many stating that the black substance is a charcoal mixture.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt who accused them…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

The fate that brought us together will keep us – Man with AS genotype says…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Skit maker, Ashmusy acquires a multimillion naira mansion as she hits one…

Lady weeps bitterly after discovering that all the money she put in a saving box…

Regina Daniels discloses what she does to her husband whenever he refuses to…

Davido responds to those telling him that he can’t afford Drake’s…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for…

Man narrates how a lady denied him food because he refused her advances

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More