Lady weeps bitterly after discovering that all the money she put in a saving box has mysterious disappeared (video)

A young lady was seen sobbing bitterly after all the money she had saved in her savings box mysteriously vanished. The young lady who had been constantly and carefully depositing her money in the box in the hopes of doing something with it in the future was given the shock of her life when she broke the box open and discovered it empty.

According to the report, the lady who had broken her savings box discovered only 7k instead of the expected 40k . The second box contained only N 2250 instead of the expected N 10,000.

The lady who told the story said she was expecting 60-70k as well, but only received 15100.

Watch the video below;

In other news, A now-viral video showing a woman rubbing an unknown black substance on her legs to whiten her skin has elicited mixed opinions.

Thousands of people have reacted to the video on Instagram, with many stating that the black substance is a charcoal mixture.