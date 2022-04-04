Lady shares experience with married man who has been crushing on her

A lady identified as @Kganyagomantwa on Twitter has shared her experience with a married man who has been crushing on her.

Sharing her story, she advised ladies to be careful with men who are only after their bodies.

She tweeted,

“I have someone who he’s been crushing on me since the day he saw me at church he got married last year and he still crushing on me that’s when I realized that when you have a crush on someone don’t take it serious nje.

😂is just vibes babes they just wanna smash nothing much and he’s wife is totally different from me hai I thought he will go for someone who have the same body structure as me because he was always telling me I have a nice body but ke. They even have a baby together now”.