TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours…

Lady shares experience with married man who has been crushing on her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as @Kganyagomantwa on Twitter has shared her experience with a married man who has been crushing on her.

Sharing her story, she advised ladies to be careful with men who are only after their bodies.

READ ALSO

Wife sheds tears as husband jets off abroad with her bestie

“I am married with two kids” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

She tweeted,

“I have someone who he’s been crushing on me since the day he saw me at church he got married last year and he still crushing on me that’s when I realized that when you have a crush on someone don’t take it serious nje.

😂is just vibes babes they just wanna smash nothing much and he’s wife is totally different from me hai I thought he will go for someone who have the same body structure as me because he was always telling me I have a nice body but ke. They even have a baby together now”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

You will not rest until you tell us what you did to your body – Lady calls…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares experience with married man who has been crushing on her

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Lady narrates how her father slapped his “deeper life” cousin for…

Man finds out that his wife is cheating on him during a fight with neighbor

“You are in a man’s house, you don’t have sense” — Lady urges single girls to go…

“I open leg for you no mean say we be levels” – Tonto Dikeh engages Kpokpogri in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More