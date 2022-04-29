“So I fit break internet like this?” — Yul Edochie brags as he shades critics (Screenshot)

Yul Edochie has taken over the internet with his announcement that Judy Austin is his second wife and that they have a baby who is over a year old, and his subsequent posts reveal that he is not repentant at all, despite the fact that he is fully aware of his actions.

According to him, he has been acting for years, has the best voice, has supported youths in his country, has joined EndSARS, and has even decided to run for president, but none of these has made the internet as much as his decision to marry a second wife.

This comment from Yul Edochie shows that he’s not sorry for his actions even though it’s not fair to his wife Mary and his family has made it clear that they’re not in support of his actions, bringing in someone who was his alleged side chick for years as his second wife.

Yul Edochie has his own life and can do whatever he wants with it but some netizens are criticizing him because his decision to marry Judy is unfair to his wife Mary and the fact that he’s not sorry that he cheated on his wife made some drag him.

screenshot below;

