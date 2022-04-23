Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has blasted Linda Ikeji again while insisting that she is part of the reason her marriage crashed.

This is coming shortly after Linda Ikeji issued a disclaimer denying Caroline’s claims of ruining her marriage.

Caroline in her response to Linda, labelled Linda Ikeji an outright bully, adding that the blogger derives joy from the pains of other women.

Her post reads;

“If Laura did not mention your name, I would have been quiet till death. There are battles you let God handle for you .. celebrities know media can also take down articles they posted long time ago on the internet ..

LINDA IKEJI you are a bully, always been and always will be. You can’t break me any more .. out of a thousand journalist and bloggers I chose your name ?… I AM SORRY is not too big for you to say. As a narcissist that you are Linda I don’t expect you to be remorseful.

You are not a credible blogger , you derive joy from the pains of other women . Only loyal to those that give you money. Rest in pieces LINDA. The last time I checked I don’t come on social media or I have never come on social media to blame ANY one for my marriage break up before now.

I ALWAYS defended my ex ( I remember when I wrote all men cheat and he should be left alone , I was blasted for defending him ). I will never wash my marital issues in public . Linda the money you just found , use it to wash yourself clean . As a mother be good to people , it brings blessing .

Take your L . You will NEVER shut me up again . That article was written during David’s issue , remember you carried it on your head like gala without reaching out to me as a professional that you should be . I am the one you bullied , I REMEMBER every hurt you caused .

From calling me a gold digger , writing I got married to my fore fathers , when the women came attacking me on my page , you Linda reached out to them , you used your blog to assist mistress’s to shade me ( writing long articles in their defense , we went back and forth concerning MY OWN AGE , till I served you court papers ,

When you did a program on tonto’s surgery , you put my picture ( only me ) beside tonto writing I denied having plastic surgery , I was the Only one you posted beside Tonto .

In your email you said you needed prove to pull down the article , prove to show I never did surgery before you pull down the hurtful article . You called my lawyers names in that email .. it was during David’s issue you went mad and laid claims I dated the late Tagbo and my child was his . I was the one you said those things to ..”