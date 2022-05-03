Don Jazzy’s ex-wife, Michelle arrives Lagos, narrowly escapes stray bullet from Police (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Michelle Jackson, an American model and the ex-wife of music producer Don Jazzy, is currently in Lagos, Nigeria, where she had a run-in with the Nigerian police.

Michelle recounted the terrifying incident on Instagram, revealing that she and her friend had to lower their heads to escape being hit by a stray bullet from the Police rifle fired while delayed in traffic.

“First night out in Lagos. My bestie and I decided to go chop some food and bar hop last night….. BUT what i experienced on the road shook me….. my friends tell me its the norm….. ehn!!!

“I knew this trip was going to touch me in many ways….. it certainly did.

“Apart from that…. the Nigerian night life is a buzz…. a whole vibe…. i enjoyed myself. I’m just soaking in the life and appreciating everything.”

Watch the video below;

Michelle Jackson’s visit to Nigeria is coming 19 years after her marriage with Don Jazzy crashed.

