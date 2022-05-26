Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Kizz Daniel, a Nigerian singer, has kept his promise to reward the winner of a challenge he introduced on social media.

The ‘Buga’ hitmaker gave N1 million to the winner of his Dance challenge, a one-year-old girl.

Kizz Daniel had asked fans to share a video of themselves dancing to ‘Buga,’ and said that the winner would be rewarded.

On Thursday, the singer announced on his Instagram page that little Chinonye, who danced in diapers, had won.

According to him, she was crowned the winner based on engagement and her video having the most engagement.

He wrote;

“BASED OFF ON ENGAGEMENT, HERE IS THE WINNER OF OUR 1 million naira #bugachallenge ?FOR THIS ROUND??She is so adorable I want to steal her“.

