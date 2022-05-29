Nigerian content creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26

Amarachi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, a popular Nigerian Instagram skit maker, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her life and what she’s accomplished at the age of 26.

Amarachi took a trip down memory lane to reflect on her humble beginnings as a low-income resident (face me, I face you), and she revealed that her mother used to beg for them to eat.

She also boasted that, aside from GOD, no other male has a hand in her success, and she is openly grateful for the drastic change in her life that has occurred thus far.

The post which she shared on her story reads;