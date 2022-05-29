Nigerian content creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her achievements at 26

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Amarachi Amusi, also known as Ashmusy, a popular Nigerian Instagram skit maker, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her life and what she’s accomplished at the age of 26.

Amarachi took a trip down memory lane to reflect on her humble beginnings as a low-income resident (face me, I face you), and she revealed that her mother used to beg for them to eat.

She also boasted that, aside from GOD, no other male has a hand in her success, and she is openly grateful for the drastic change in her life that has occurred thus far.

The post which she shared on her story reads;

I have achieved so much at 26

Trained/training my siblings in a Private Uni.

Bought houses, Built successful businesses….etc

So so so super proud of myself, I don’t say enough.

The only “probably” male that has a hand in this is GOD…and oh my mother.

After them, I do it all by myself. I started from the damn scratch with no help!

From that ‘face me i face’ you compound, Where my mom begged for us to feed..

I started running up and down Balogun market every DAMN DAY.. to buy hair for customers, down to doing videos every single day (Sometimes against my wish/mood)

I smile and play on the camera and then drop my phone and cry on my pillow.

Gosh I am so proud of myself, those that have stuck with me on this app, since the very beginning, THANK YOU, I love you.

 

