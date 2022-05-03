Reactions as BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba makes cryptic post about ‘dogs’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lilo Aderogba has sent out a cryptic post about haters and dogs.

The reality TV star cum dietician in a post shared via her Instagram page, said people should remember that haters and dogs only bark when they are not in your presence. The reason behind the post is unknown.

“Remember that haters and dogs only back behind your back” – She wrote.

This is coming shortly after a Graphic designer identified as Bolu Temi called her out over alleged debt.

The drama started after the reality star quoted a Twitter handle who didn’t have enough money to pay for a sweats pants which she saw online.

Lilo quoted the tweet and wrote;
”Order it! I’ll pay for you. Happy new year!”

Angered by this, Bolu, a graphic designer decided to call her out for her public display of kind gesture despite owing him funds.

