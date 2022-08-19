Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi loses dad

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of a popular Nollywood actress has been left heartbroken over the death of her beloved father.

The social media influencer took to her Instagram page to break the devastating news to her followers.

She shared an adorable photo she had taken with her deceased father sometime ago which captures, in many unspoken words, how close they had been.

She revealed that his demise had completely shattered her.

Although she didn’t reveal what the cause of death was, from the date she wrote, it appears he died today, the 19th of August, 2022.

