Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi loses dad

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of a popular Nollywood actress has been left heartbroken over the death of her beloved father.

The social media influencer took to her Instagram page to break the devastating news to her followers.

She shared an adorable photo she had taken with her deceased father sometime ago which captures, in many unspoken words, how close they had been.

She revealed that his demise had completely shattered her.

Although she didn’t reveal what the cause of death was, from the date she wrote, it appears he died today, the 19th of August, 2022.

See her post below…

In other news, Jude Abaga, commonly known as MI Abaga, a well-known Nigerian rapper, has praised his colleague Olamide for being a stand up guy.

MI featured Olamide and American rapper, Nas on a new track ‘Bigger’ of his recently released album, The Guy.

He called the “Wo” hitmaker one of the greatest artistes of all time and also said that he is a legend.

He revealed that while recording the track, the YBNL Nation boss sent his own chorus overnight without any fuss or stress.