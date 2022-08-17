TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo…

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out…

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Lady in trouble as online friend slumps and dies during her first visit

News
By Shalom

An unidentified Nigerian man was recently discovered dead by Nigerian Police men inside the bathroom of a hotel in Lagos state.

A lady was reported to have travelled down to Lagos to meet a male friend she met online for the first time.

On getting to Lagos, she lodged with her host at a hotel, and after a while, he requested to use the restroom but later slumped and died.

READ ALSO

Lady runs mad after dropping from an SUV in Lagos

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare…

It was Police PRO, Benjamin H. who briefed the public on the case in a tweet on Monday. He tweeted:

“Be wary about privately meeting people you barely know. A lady travelled down to Lagos to meet up with someone she only met online. In the hotel room, the man made for the toilet, slumped and died. Lady is begging not to let her parents know. Homicide case? Be careful, folks.”

In his tweet, he disclosed that the lady is begging the force not to involve her parents as she had not informed them of her departure that day.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Nothing beats a mother’s love” – Mercy Chinwo shares…

Man organises birthday surprise for girlfriend only to find out her other…

Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Man receives thunderous slap from his woman as he tries to stop her from walking…

Mother falls to the floor, pretends to be dead to see how her kids will react…

#BBNaija: Bella blows hot after Sheggz called her the ‘brokest’ girl…

“When you no be snake” – Bobrisky stirs massive reactions online after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Is this playing?” – Fans react as Erica Nlewedim gets set to…

“It gave me recognition” – Skitmaker, Nasboi thanks Davido for…

Davido housed and fed his signees for one year – Dremo recounts

“My weakness and strength” – Regina Daniels gushes over her…

Lady in trouble as online friend slumps and dies during her first visit

Seyi Shay revisits curse Tiwa Savage placed on her

“It was just aggressive kissing” – Reactions as Khalid opens up on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More