Woman proudly reveals she birthed seven children for seven men from different countries (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

It is unusual for a woman to post on the internet that she is proud of herself for having several baby for different men.

Seven children were born to a lady for seven different men, and she has admitted that she has no plans to stop just yet.

The mother claims to be 36 years old, and her goal is to have three more children, for a total of 10 children for 10 men.

She revealed that the dads of each of her children are from different nations, and she intends to keep this tradition with the other three.

She said in a video going viral online that her first child, who is now 22 years old, was born when she was just 14 years old.

Watch the video below:

