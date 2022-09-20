Bride-to-be asks over 100 of her friends to contribute N5k each towards her wedding

A bride-to-be has asked all of her friends to contribute N5000 each for her upcoming wedding.

The friend to the bride expressed her shock as the request was unexpected and the manner by which the request was made left her perplexed.

On her social media account she wrote;

“A friend of mine during NYSC Is getting married

month and she added about 100+ of us to a gro

we are asked to contribute 5k each towards the

success of the wedding.

5k not even for cloth o

Pekelepekele”

