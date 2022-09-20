Bride-to-be asks over 100 of her friends to contribute N5k each towards her wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A bride-to-be has asked all of her friends to contribute N5000 each for her upcoming wedding.

The friend to the bride expressed her shock as the request was unexpected and the manner by which the request was made left her perplexed.

On her social media account she wrote;

“A friend of mine during NYSC Is getting married
month and she added about 100+ of us to a gro
we are asked to contribute 5k each towards the
success of the wedding.

5k not even for cloth o

Pekelepekele”

See screenshots below:

In other news; A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that she is marrying for money rather than love.

The lady named Habiba Gado on Facebook shared photos believed to be from her pre-wedding shoot but what caught attention was the caption she used.

According to Habiba, she is marrying for money rather than love, as most people do. She stated that only a fool loves.

