Actress, Helen Aduru suffers severe head injury after EFCC officials allegedly invaded her compound (Video)

Helen Aduru, a popular Nollywood actress, reportedly suffered a fractured skull last night when EFCC officials stormed her compound.

She had been drawn outside the balcony, according to the thespian, when she heard a noise.

She had seen some unknown men who had told her to come down and open the staircase door.

The actress revealed that she disobeyed their orders, and they forced their way upstairs, assaulting her when they gained access to her room.



“Ccs department Enugu Zonal command of the economic and financial crime commission (EFCC) did this to me . exactly 02:53 I heard noise in my compound, then I gently came out at my balcony to peep what it was, i saw some men but couldn’t identify them as it was still dark. When they saw me, they asked me to come down and open the staircase door which I ignored and hid. They had flash lights . They kept insisting i open the staircase door . I later went inside my house.

Few minutes on ,I heard a boy screaming and crying for help. Then my neighbor called me to alert me. I told her i was awake , We both came out from our balconies ( She lives on the first floor) they men started shouting at us that we should go in or open the staircase gate. The next thing we heard they started damaging the staircase door and gained acces . I went inside my room and locked the door. Two men climbed to my flat, damaged my two doors, gained access into my house and started beating me. I got a slap first that made me shouted Jesus Christ . They spoke in Hausa language but all i could hear was “yamiri” the beeaating became intense as they beat me in turns , using a rod/stick ( don’t exactly know what that was ) all over my body . One picked my usb phone cord and descended on me.

They kept speaking In Hausa as the beat me. I could feel the rage in them as I kept screaming Jesus . I feared for my life Then I ran into the bathroom and close the door. They try to push it down but the entrance was too slim for both of them. They left my room.

I thought they came on their own accord , once i noticed they left my room . I tried to come down to inform whoever is their superior what had happened, another one saw me, without saying a word he took his instrument and repeatedly hit my head screaming “get out ,go up “I tried to explain why i had come

down but he made sure he repeatedly hit my head until i felt fluid dripping on my face . I wiped my face and saw it was blllood. ( continue from the pictures ) Please me repost this until it gets to the right authorities”

