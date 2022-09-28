TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of…

Couple welcomes set of twins after 30 years of marriage (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple has welcomed a set of twins after waiting for thirty years.

The young couple had been married for three decades without having any children of their own.

However, the Lord decided to bless them with their own offspring and did so by giving them two children at a spot.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady gets married to heartthrob on his sick bed at…

Two-years-old marriage set to collapse as wife refuses to…

The jubilant couple were seen carrying their newly born children in a video reel.

Watch the video below:

Social media users have congratulated the couple while marveling at their steadfastness throughout the years with no child of their own.

See some reactions;

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: Her husband must be a very amazing man staying steadfast with his wife all through the years of childlessness it’s not easy at all, in this life eh good husband or wife is very underated blessing.

africanflamingo_ wrote: Before you come here shouting IVF, God is still in the business of doing miracles that sounds like a lie. Thank you God!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and…

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Young lady heartbroken after no one showed up for her 18th birthday party…

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

“I want to know if it’s right to make love to my wife before morning prayers” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You must arrest me” – Man confronts bank staff after N180k…

Couple welcomes set of twins after 30 years of marriage (Video)

Sheggz receives N2m, iPhone 14, other complimentary items as welcome gifts from…

“Na you dey date mumu” – Lady mocks other girls as she reveals how…

Lady shows off transformation of her house help 1 year after living with her

Hardworking female truck driver inspires people with her recent video

21-year-old lady with 5 cars, 4 businesses and house flaunts her wealth (Video)

Leave a Reply