Couple welcomes set of twins after 30 years of marriage (Video)

A Nigerian couple has welcomed a set of twins after waiting for thirty years.

The young couple had been married for three decades without having any children of their own.

However, the Lord decided to bless them with their own offspring and did so by giving them two children at a spot.

The jubilant couple were seen carrying their newly born children in a video reel.

Watch the video below:

Social media users have congratulated the couple while marveling at their steadfastness throughout the years with no child of their own.

See some reactions;

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: Her husband must be a very amazing man staying steadfast with his wife all through the years of childlessness it’s not easy at all, in this life eh good husband or wife is very underated blessing.

africanflamingo_ wrote: Before you come here shouting IVF, God is still in the business of doing miracles that sounds like a lie. Thank you God!