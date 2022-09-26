“I want to know if it’s right to make love to my wife before morning prayers” – Man solicits for advice

A married man has taken to social media to solicit for advice on whether it is right or wrong to make love to his wife before morning prayers.

According to the man, he feels empty and and stupid whenever he sleeps with his wife and then proceeds to have his morning prayers; the reverse order of having his prayers then sleeping with his wife too, doesn’t seem right to him.

In his words, he wrote:

“I’m making this post as a married man that seems confused most times.I want to know if it’s right as a married man to give my wife early morning sxx before saying my morning prayers

“I have tried attending to my wife before prayers and looks foolish to myself saying the prayers. On the other hand, it seems wrong to me after prayers then going back to have sxx. Like I said, I need mature married couples to share with me their experiences as I look stupid and so empty each time it happens. Thanks.”

