Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her wedding

A Nigerian lady identified as Mabel Oluwaninse Wealth, has been trending online after sharing screenshots of her conversation with deadbeat father.

The angry lady had asked her father not to attend her wedding because he abandoned her for 27 years.

However, in a recent text message her father sent to her, he asked her to give himN5000 to enable him to buy drugs for himself.

Reacting to the message, Mabel told him plainly that she does not have a biological father. She was full of anger over the fact that he wanted to come into her life after hearing that she was about to get married.

The post which she made on social media has screenshots of the text messages attached to it and it has stirred massive reactions online.